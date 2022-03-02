Victim in fatal shooting identified as suspect's father

article

A 72-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the small community of Monte Rio in Sonoma County was the father of the suspected gunman, authorities said Wednesday.

Rufino Gonzalez was found by deputies about 10:20 a.m. in the 20000 block of Willow Road, where he died despite life-saving efforts by the deputies and emergency medical crews, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's son, Francisco Gonzalez, 32, is suspected of shooting his father with a rifle and then walking away. The shooting prompted an hours-long manhunt and a shelter in place for the neighborhood.

Authorities searched for the suspect using SWAT and hostage negotiation teams, drones, a helicopter, and officers on foot and in cars.

Francisco Gonzalez was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a resident who had seen his photo on Nixle spotted the suspect near Graton and called authorities.

He was arrested without incident on Green Valley Road, about 8 miles from the shooting scene.

Francisco Gonzalez, described as a transient, was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, committing a felony with a gun and prohibitions of firearms access. He is being held without bail.

