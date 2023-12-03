Toddler rescued after riding bike into swimming pool

A 2-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after nearly drowning in his family’s swimming pool in San Rafael on Sunday, according to the police department.

San Rafael Police told KTVU the boy was riding his bicycle around the pool while being watched by his mother at a home on Capri Ct., around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the toddler rode his bike through the gate and into the pool when his mother briefly stepped inside the home.

The woman, a nurse, pulled her son out of the pool, performed CPR, and was able to revive him.

The little boy was crying when paramedics arrived.

He was listed in stable condition.

Police said the near drowning is a reminder for pool owners to have child-proof safety locks to prevent children from getting into a pool unattended.