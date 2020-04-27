ToiletPaperChallenge: Soccer star mom impressively juggles with feet while serving dinner

Daniela Hudson is quick on her feet.

In an April 26 video taking on the #ToiletPaperChallenge, where people attempt to juggle a roll of toilet paper with their feet, the Dallas mom showed off some impressive footwork in preventing a roll from dropping to the ground.

Oh, and this was all while she was holding two plates with her bare hands.



It should come as no surprise that Hudson is a former soccer star, having moved to the U.S. for a soccer scholarship when she was 18 and even serving as a member of Uruguay’s professional team.

“I have two children, Diego and Martina. We have been in quarantine for over 40 days… We are just trying to make the best out of a situation that we are in, that’s all in the attitude,” Hudson told Storyful.

The mom has been participating in the #ToiletPaperChallenge over the past few weeks, having shared videos of her juggling TP while standing outside and even sitting on the floor.

In addition to Hudson, other serious soccer players who have taken part in the #ToiletPaperChallenge include Lionel Messi and Hachim Mastour.



