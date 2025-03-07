Tony! Toni! Toné! guitarist D'Wayne Wiggins, Oakland native, dies after battle with cancer

D'Wayne Wiggins, the guitarist of Oakland's own Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died after a battle with bladder cancer, his family announced Friday.

The band had shared Wednesday that the guitarist was facing "medical complications," but did not elaborate on his condition.

On the band's Instagram page, the family shared a statement announcing Wiggin's death.

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones," the post read. "Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community."

They called Wiggins' life "incomparable," saying his work in music and service impacted millions, particularly in Oakland.

Wiggins was 64.

The Grammy-nominated R&B band was scheduled to appear at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy on March 22, but the event had been canceled, according to the venue.

The venue previously shared the artist(s) canceled the event "due to illness."

Musician D'wayne Wiggins (D'wayne Patrice Wiggins) (formerly of Tony! Toni! Toné!) performs at the House Of Blues in Chicago, Illinois in March 2002. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

Additionally, the band was slated to appear at Detroit's Music Hall Center on May 23, but that was canceled as well, according to Ticketmaster.

Musicians and entertainers expressed their sympathy after Wiggin's death, including Oakland native Sheila E.

"Heartbreaking news, my brother Dwayne Wiggins passed away this morning," Sheila E. said. "He was the most amazing kind person. He loved life, music, and people. My brother, you will forever be missed. Your music will live forever. Rest in peace, my brother."

Former San Francisco Mayor London Breed also shared her condolences.

"A true legend with a heart of gold. You brought so much love and joy to the world with your music and your beautiful spirit. You will be missed and never ever forgotten," Breed said on Instagram.