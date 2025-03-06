Tony! Toni! Toné! guitarist D'Wayne Wiggins facing 'medical complications'

The Brief Tony! Toni! Toné!'s guitarist D'Wayne Wiggins is experiencing medical complications It wasn't immediately shared what complications the Oakland native is facing. The family is asking for privacy at this time



The guitarist of Oakland's own Tony! Toni! Toné! is experiencing "medical complications," the band said in a statement on social media.

The band said on Wednesday that D'Wayne Wiggins is working through the complications "one day at a time."

"We know how beloved he is by so many, and we are grateful for your prayers and concern," the group said in their statement.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what complications Wiggins is facing or how long he has been facing them.

Dig deeper:

The Grammy-nominated R&B band was scheduled to appear at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy on March 22, but the event has been canceled, according to the venue.

The venue shared the artist(s) canceled the event "due to illness."

Additionally, the band was slated to appear at Detroit's Music Hall Center on May 23, but was canceled, according to Ticketmaster. It's unclear if the event was canceled due to Wiggins' health issues or for another reason.

Local perspective:

Other musicians and entertainers have expressed their well-wishes to Wiggins, including Oakland natives Sheila E. and Boots Riley.

"Thinking about you man. Sending love. Get well soon and bring us the funk," Riley said.

"Fam, [please] pray for my brother Dwayne Wiggins. He needs prayer," Sheila E. said in a post.

Others sending tributes included singer Karyn White and musical duo Kindred the Family Soul, both saying they are sending prayers and love to Wiggins.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Portrait of the members of American R&B group Tony Toni Tone (styled as Tony! Toni! Tone!) as they pose backstage at the Marcus Amphitheater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 3, 1991. Pictured are, from left, Timothy Christian Riley and his cousins, brothers Raphael Saadiq (born Charles Wiggins) and D'wayne Wiggins. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

What you can do:

The Wiggins family is asking fans to respect their privacy during this time.

