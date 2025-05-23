Too Short reps Oakland pride with performance at Ballers game

The Brief Too Short performed at the Oakland Ballers field while filming a new music video that empowers inner-city youth. The Oakland rap legend is set to release Sir Too $hort Vol. 2 and 3 later this year, and will perform at the Fox Theater with Scarface and DJ Quik.



Hip-hop legend Too Short took the stage Wednesday evening on the Oakland Ballers’ field, performing for fans while filming a new music video meant to inspire inner-city youth.

The rapper performed his iconic song "Blow the Whistle," joined by students from Castlemont High School and Oakland School for the Arts.

The Ballers’ field served as the set for his upcoming music video, "All the Kids on the Block," a track that encourages kids to reach their potential and stay away from crime.

"That don’t mean you can’t win, all you need is a chance, a mentor and some good friends," he rapped during filming.

Giving back to the town

Too Short, who grew up in Oakland and attended Fremont High School, is part-owner of the Oakland Ballers, a new independent Pioneer League baseball team.

"Every chance I get to be engaged with the kids, to be in some sort of situation where… they’re saying ‘Wassup unc?’ I love the moments interacting with the kids," Short said.

Short is a die-hard sports fan.

"Just trying to keep sports in the hometown. It really hurts that all those years we had three major franchises - the A’s, the Raiders and the Warriors - and nobody’s playing anymore. It’s painful… This is special though, because the Ballers actually reached out to people in the community and said would you like to be involved… so I’m going to support this team until the wheels fall off," he said.

From soda sales to studio success

Short’s ties to the baseball date back to his teenage years, when he worked as a vendor selling Coca Cola at the Coliseum.

"I had to go into the stands and get people to buy a soda and I think at the same time in my high school years, I was in the streets of Oakland selling tapes… I think that I really learned how to be a hustler," he said.

Before leaning into rap and hip-hop, he played drums at Fremont High, just like some of the young artists performing with him.

"Everything we listen here, our swag, everything his music plays a big part into the culture here, that’s the type of music we want to make - for the people," said Tommy Shepherd of Oakland School for the Arts.

"Being an instrumentalist and realizing how people like me that grew up in the same place can achieve big things," said Oakland School for the Arts student Aiko Hayes.

Short stays busy on stage and in the studio.

He's set to release SIR TOO $HORT VOL. 2 and 3 by the end of the year. He also recently attended the Oakland premiere of Freaky Tales, a film he produced, and helped inspire his music.

His next performance in Oakland is on June 20 at the Fox Theater, featuring Scarface and DJ Quik and special guests Mistah Fab and Richie Rich, to celebrate their respective music catalogs and friendships, which span five decades.

Reflecting on whether music saved his life, Short said, "It really did. I think that I’m the kind of person that I would have tried a million things without giving up."