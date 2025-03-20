A new Hollywood-produced movie puts Oakland on the big screen.

On Wednesday night, the star-studded cast of "Freaky Tales" walked the red carpet at the special screening held at the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland.

The film was described as being a love letter to the East Bay city and a celebration of its culture.

Ryan Fleck, co-writer and co-director of the film, is an East Bay native.

He said the film is based on a fantasy version of his childhood memories.

It was shot primarily in Oakland with a diverse cast.

On the red carpet was Too $hort, a hip-hop artist and Oakland native, who is the movie's executive producer.

The film is set in 1987.

"We captured this little bit of nostalgia in the 80's when there was a lot going on," said Too $hort.

"Freaky Tales" s an anthology, weaving the stories of characters, including one based on former Golden State Warriors star Sleepy Floyd.

It captures the time when he was in his twenties, playing for the team.

Floyd, a North Carolina native, said Oakland holds a special place in his heart. because this is where he learned to become a man and learned to live on his own.

Filmmaker Fleck said this film reflects his love for the East Bay and a favorite memory of a Warriors playoff game.

"I was 10 years old and in the car with my mom with the radio on and Greg Papa was doing play-by-play. It was so exciting, so infectious. He even called Sleepy Floyd super man in the game, and it just stuck with me over the years," said Fleck.

The filmmaker said this movie is a fantasy version of his childhood obsessions.

The ensemble cast includes Pedro Pascal who said filming this movie was nostalgic.

"I loved working in Oakland and being in a 1980's VHS store, which is what I grew up doing with my life as a child," said Pascal.

"Oakland has always been the center point of a lot of activism, the justice movement, of course, the Black Panther," said actress Dominique Thorne.

Angus Cloud, an Oakland native, also starred in the film.

He died unexpectedly in his hometown in 2023.

His mother, Lisa Cloud, spoke with KTVU crew briefly while she was on the red card.

She said the screening of this film held in Oakland would have meant everything to her son.



Fleck said the movie was named "Freaky Tales" after a song by Too $hort.

"Freaky Tales is the tales we tell so well. That was a song I heard as a kid, probably too young to hear that song, but is stuck with me as well," said Fleck.

A large crowd of spectators gathered outside the Grand Lake Theater to catch a glimpse of the celebrities.

"Freaky Tales" will be shown in theaters nationwide starting on April 4.



