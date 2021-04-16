Topgolf franchise opens in San Jose after one-year delay

A new golf-based entertainment venue opened in the South Bay Friday after about a year delay.

The facility is a towering new landmark off Highway 237 in North San Jose.

"It's my first time at Topgolf. I think it's great. It's a fun place to practice," said Sandy Le from Los Angeles.

Welcome to Topgolf. The entertainment franchise Friday had a grand opening for its first Bay Area location.

The milestone comes after a yearlong delay as construction was shut down last year because of the pandemic.

"It's just a huge relief and an amazing accomplishment to get this open," said Travis Miller, the Director of Operations for Topgolf San Jose.

Topgolf San Jose is a tri-level entertainment venue with 120 hitting bays for golf-based games, where groups can rent an area for between $40-60 dollars an hour depending on the time of day.

The 83,000 square foot facility in Alviso is a flagship venue, similar to one in Las Vegas, and is Topgolf's second location in California.

Topgolf already has one location in Roseville and recently broke ground on two more in the Los Angeles area.

One father, Robert Armendariz, drove up from Gilroy.

"It's just a fun experience really to be able to hit golf balls and get food and drinks and hang out," said Armendariz. "And they have fun games for the kids."

Because of the pandemic, masks and reservations are required and the indoor common areas and bar top remain closed.

The facility marks a new type of venue for the Alviso area.

"It's been built with environmental considerations in mind," said San Jose Councilman David Cohen. "They have protections on the glass for bird migrations, they have solar built in."

But most importantly, the new venue brings 600 jobs, says San Jose's Director of Economic Development Nanci Klein.

"Boy it couldn't come at a better time," said Klein.

A time when outdoor-based activities are desirable and other sectors like retail and services have been hit hard.

"So many people..have been devastated through COVID. And this is one of the bright spots," said Klein.

Topgolf San Jose says reservations are full for its first weekend and it still is looking to hire 150 people.

Reservations can be made up to a week in advance.