Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

article

A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.

The estimated peak winds of the severe storm reached 70 mph. There were no injuries or deaths associated with this storm.

Law enforcement reported a tin roof from a barn blew off and downed powerlines over Arno Road and a bus had its windows blown out. The storm's path lasted nearly one mile and was described as 400 yards in width.

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo said in his forecast that you can just look at the sky and see there is a lot of weather going on.

Northern California is in the midst of a winter storm that is bringing heavy rain and winds throughout the region. The deluge of the powerhouse storm brought hazardous conditions to the early morning commute. On Monday evening, a surfer was rescued at San Francisco's China Beach as conditions worsened throughout the evening.

SEE ALSO: 'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways

Some parts of the Bay Area saw flooding that caused intersections to shut down. The Bay Area forecast continues to call for isolated thunderstorms and guy winds near the coast.

Damage from a tornado reported in Galt, California in Sacramento County. (Courtesy KCRA)

Damage from a tornado reported in Galt, California in Sacramento County. (Courtesy KCRA)