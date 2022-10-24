Tourists stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks

Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend were rescued after they became stuck when the elevator that took them more than 200 feet underground broke down.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Oct. 24.

The trapped tourists stayed in the cavern's underground hotel and restaurant while workers tried to fix the elevator.

There is a staircase that leads out of the caverns, but the sheriff's office told FOX News that the tourists had medical conditions that prevented them from climbing out.

All of the tourists were safely removed from the caverns by 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are about 100 miles west of Flagstaff.