Tower of Power releases 'What is Hip' video in quarantine

The former East Bay-based Tower of Power released their hit song, "What is Hip," on video this week from their homes in Atlanta, Florida, Boston and beyond.

Former band lead singer Brent Carter told KTVU on Wednesday that he had wanted to put something together to lift up people's spirits.

"I wanted to see who else wanted to be part of it," Carter said.

So he got in touch with Ray Greene, Larry Braggs, Tom Bowes, Ellis Hall and Hubert Tubbs.

Everyone said yes.

Each recorded the song in their own space and sent in their clips. The video and track were edited by Adam Seely and mixed by Jay Mafale.

The result? What is Hip - Social Distancing Style.

In less than two days, the song had nearly 10,000 hits on YouTube.

Carter added that he was also recently asked to sing in a new "We Are the World Quarantine Mix," which has already become a YouTube hit.

And he was also supposed to have performed next week in Yoshi's in Oakland, had not the coronavirus pandemic disrupted everyone's life.

None of the Tower of Power singers in the YouTube video live in the Bay Area anymore, despite the fact that the band began playing gigs in Oakland and Berkeley in August 1968.

However, there are at least three former members who do: Drummer David Garibaldi in Livermore; saxophonist Tom Politzer in San Ramon and bassist Marc Van Wageningen in Albany.

Working on music videos, even if in isolation, has given the musicians a sense of purpose and something to do.

"A whole bunch of love went into that video," Carter said. "Tower of Power fans are so loyal. Everyone just says how much they love and appreciate it."

