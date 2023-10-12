Toyota, Idemitsu partner to produce EV batteries that can be quickly charged, more affordable

A lot of people stay away from buying electric cars because they worry they don't have enough range and can take too long to recharge.

However, on Thursday, Toyota--known for gasoline hybrids--revealed something it's been working on for years: a kind of super-battery.

Once implemented, this technology will spread to other makes in the same way seat belts and airbags started out.

Idemitsu, mostly a Japanese petroleum company, has partnered with Toyota to bring extra long-range EVs to market beginning in 2027.

Liam Kande has a new Tesla that gets just over the average miles of all-electric cars.

"Two hundred and sixty-nine; full charge," said Kande.

By comparison, the average gasoline-powered car gets just over 400 miles range on a tankful.

The new solid-state batteries will reportedly be able to propel a car 621 miles.

"Six-hundred and twenty miles. That's awesome I think. I think that's amazing," said Kande.

The batteries can be quickly charged to 80 percent in just 10 minutes.

"You're saving on your energy. You're saving on your time having to charge," said Kande.

Toyota, often criticized for having too few electric cars, intends to win the race with this.

"It means that the commercialization of solid-state batteries is a thing of the future that is now within reach," said Idemitsu CEO Sunichi Kito.

Toyota is also committed, above all else, to embodying its vision in its recourse as its transformation into a mobility company.

"I believe that two companies working together will multiply many times over," said Toyota CEO Koji Sato.

Solid-state batteries can store more energy than current lithium, hold more energy, recharge more quickly, last longer and are less likely to leak or overheat.

Currently, Lucid Motors 'Air Grand Touring' model is the electric car range leader at 520 miles, but at almost $140,000, is too expensive for most.

In mass production, Toyota intends to bring that price way down where most people can afford it.

"Going green was the goal That was my thing originally. So it was all about clean energy," said Kande.

Ironically, the key ingredients in Toyota's solid-state batteries are byproducts that come from the processing of petroleum.