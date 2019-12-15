Track maintenance slowing BART train traffic through San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Scheduled track maintenance in downtown San Francisco means BART riders can expect delays Sunday afternoon and night of up to 20 minutes for riders from downtown to the East Bay and to SFO-Millbrae, BART officials said.
That maintenance involves single-tracking between the Embarcadero and 24th Street/Mission stations, creating a bottleneck for trains in both directions through downtown San Francisco, BART officials said.