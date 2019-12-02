Tracks re-open after person struck and killed by Caltrain

A northbound Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks north of the Sunnyvale station Monday morning, a spokeswoman for the transit agency said.

Northbound train No. 305, traveling from San Jose to San Francisco, struck the person around 6 a.m., Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

None of the 170 passengers aboard the train were injured. All trains stopped in the area after the collision, and the southbound tracks reopened for trains at reduced speeds by 7 a.m.

As of shortly after 8:30 a.m., the tracks in both directions reopened for trains at maximum speeds, Bartholomew said.

The San Mateo County sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain corridor, is investigating the fatality. Bartholomew said it is too early for investigators to determine whether the death was intentional or accidental.

The name of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.