Tracy Medline warehouse fire disrupts medical supply chain across western US

The Brief A fire that started on the roof Thursday afternoon rapidly engulfed the Medline warehouse, destroying the facility and prompting a multi-day firefighting operation. All 120 employees evacuated safely, but firefighters face hazards from burning lithium-ion batteries. The loss of the distribution center could disrupt medical supply deliveries to hospitals across the West as officials monitor air quality and contain spot fires.



Flames were still visible Friday at a medical supply warehouse in Tracy after a massive fire destroyed the facility.

Officials say they are concerned about hazardous materials inside the Medline warehouse and the impact the loss could have on hospitals that rely on the facility's stockpiles.

"This is such a unique fire," said Tracy Fire Chief Randall Bradley. "There's probably been three or four of these in the history of our country, this size of warehouse fire. We may be here for three or four days."

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Fire spread rapidly

What we know:

The fire started on the roof shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the warehouse's hydrants were not working. The building's sprinkler system also failed to activate.

As a result, crews had to connect hoses from two fire engines to reach the city's water supply.

Fueled by strong winds and hazardous materials stored inside, the fire spread quickly. Officials said it took about 30 minutes for the entire warehouse to become engulfed in flames.

Employees escape safely

What they're saying:

All 120 employees inside the warehouse evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials later learned there were hundreds of robots inside the facility powered by lithium-ion batteries.

"That all burned, and the lithium-ion batteries that get destroyed by fire end up causing hydrogen fluoride gas, and that's not good," said Tracy Deputy Fire Chief Brian Bagley.

Because of those dangers, firefighters are using specialized breathing equipment while battling the blaze.

Medical supply distribution disrupted

Big picture view:

Bagley said some trucks loaded with medical supplies were not damaged by the fire. Crews are working to determine how those supplies can be transported to hospitals that need them.

"This devastating fire is going to affect e-commerce throughout the nation, definitely on the western part of the United States, as this was the main distribution center for all medical supplies," Bagley said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ TRACY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - JUNE 11: Black smoke pours into the sky from a massive commercial fire at the Medline Industries medical supply warehouse in Tracy, California, United States, on June 11, 2026. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority reported that the million-square-foot distribution facility on Promontory Parkway was fully engulfed, prompting the evacuation of neighboring commercial structures and nearby fulfillment centers within the industrial park. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Air quality concerns remain

Debris from the fire has scattered into nearby neighborhoods, and embers have sparked several spot fires.

Most of those secondary fires have been contained, including one that broke out near the FedEx facility next door.

Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor air quality in and around Tracy.

"The best thing for the community is to stay sheltered in place, stay away from the outdoors, especially if you're in and around the immediate Tracy area," Bagley said.