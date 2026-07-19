Sausalito city manager arrested for burglary while on leave, allegedly broke into yacht

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The Brief Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes was arrested over the weekend after having a leave of absence approved on Thursday. The Marin County Sheriff's Office says she was arrested for burglary and allegedly broke into a yacht she appeared to be trying to steal. Family members of Forbes say she is going through a mental health crisis. The sheriff's office said she had appeared to have discarded or consumed alcohol at the scene of the crime.



Officials with the City of Sausalito confirm City Manager Elaine Forbes was arrested on Saturday while on leave of absence. The Marin County Sheriff's Office says she was arrested for burglary.

City leader arrested

What we know:

According to a Sunday morning social media post by the City of Sausalito, Forbes, 53, was taken into custody at 6:50 a.m. on July 18 and booked on criminal charges.

While city officials did not say what those charges were for, the sheriff's office said shortly after 6 a.m., Forbes allegedly broke into a yacht, "discarded or consumed alcohol and manipulated the control as if she was attempting to steal the vessel."

"This is a difficult development for our City staff and our community, because this is now an active and ongoing investigation by the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the city will not comment on the specific allegations," the Sausalito Facebook post read.

They referred members of the media to the Marin County Sheriff's Office for more information.

City officials said on Thursday, July 16, the Sausalito City Council met in closed session to approve Forbes' leave of absence. No further information about that session, nor the circumstances surrounding the city manager's leave were disclosed.

Scene of the crime

The sheriff's office said law enforcement responded to 501 Humboldt Avenue in Sausalito on the report of a noise disturbance. That's where officers with Sausalito Police Department found Forbes inside a 66-foot, 3-story yacht.

Forbes' biography page on the city's website says she's been in her position since July 1 after being appointed by the City Council in May of 2026. She served as the San Francisco Port Director for nine years up until December of last year.

What's next:

The city has named an acting city manager.

"The work of the City of Sausalito continues without interruption under the leadership of Acting City Manager Brandon Phipps and our dedicated municipal staff. It is anticipated the City Council will discuss next steps at its upcoming City Council meeting," the statement read.

Family issues statement

Public relations maven Sam Singer on Sunday issued a statement on Forbes' family's behalf. They claim she is having a mental health crisis.

It reads as follows:

"Elaine Forbes has devoted much of her life to public service and is widely respected by the many people who have worked with her over the years.



"We ask that no one rush to judgment based on limited information. Elaine is experiencing a mental health crisis. As the facts become clearer and Elaine obtains legal and healthcare counsel in the coming hours and days, we hope people will respond with compassion, patience and respect for her and her family during an extraordinarily difficult time."

In custody on bail

Sheriff's officials said Forbes' was arrested for a felony offense and remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

This is a developing news story.

The Source City of Sausalito, Marin County Sheriff's Office, statement from Elaine Forbes family provided by Sam Singer.