Sausalito city manager reported missing days before alleged yacht burglary

The Brief Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes had been reported missing days before her arrest on burglary charges. Forbes had also been placed on leave before the incident. One yacht owner said Forbes tried on her clothes, drank several bottles of alcohol, and left the vessel in disarray.



Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary after authorities said she broke into at least three boats at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor. The arrest came days after Forbes had been reported missing and placed on a leave of absence from her job, which she had started less than three weeks earlier.

Boat owner describes damage

What they're saying:

Andy Cunningham said her yacht was one of the boats Forbes is accused of burglarizing.

"Unbelievable chaos and havoc on my boat," Cunningham said. "She took all of my clothes and she apparently tried them."

Cunningham said her clothes were scattered throughout the yacht and turned inside out.

"There was a jar of maraschino cherries on the counter that she opened and dumped half of them into a shoebox," Cunningham said. "She had clearly [drunk] a whole lot of alcohol on the boat, about four bottles of our wine, half a bottle of gin, and looks like half a bottle of vermouth."

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Authorities: Suspect appeared to try to take vessel

What we know:

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Forbes had either consumed or discarded alcohol aboard one of the boats and had "manipulated the control as if she was attempting to steal the vessel."

Photos obtained by KTVU showed Forbes wearing clothing Cunningham said was hers while deputies took Forbes into custody.

Arrest followed missing person report

Dig deeper:

The arrest came just days after Forbes was reported missing. She had also been placed on a leave of absence from her role as Sausalito's city manager, a position she began July 1.

Before taking the job in Sausalito, Forbes served for nine years as executive director of the Port of San Francisco.

Family says Forbes suffered mental health crisis

Family spokesman Sam Singer said Forbes was experiencing a mental health crisis.

"She was having a genuine mental health breakdown and crisis," Singer said. "It's going to take her a while to get better and get back in the saddle."

Singer said the family's focus is on Forbes' recovery.

"She's in jail, and we're hopeful that she'll remain there for her own well-being as she gets both mental health care as well as legal advice," he said.

Other boat owner, former mayor react

Bill Aubrey said he found Forbes locked inside the wheelhouse of his yacht after she repeatedly sounded the vessel's air horn.

He said he is not angry with Forbes.

Former Sausalito Mayor Michael Lappert said he noticed something unusual when he met Forbes before she started the job.

"I was struck by odd behavior," Lappert said.

Charges under review

What's next:

The Marin County District Attorney's Office will review the case before deciding whether to file criminal charges against Forbes.