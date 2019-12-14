Traffic delays expected as crews remove deteriorated PG&E cable in Foster City

article

Work to replace PG&E fiber cable will cause traffic delays and diversions on state Highway 92 and adjacent streets in Foster City this weekend.

PG&E crews and contractors will remove now-inactive fiber cable from transmission towers on Saturday and Sunday,

The cable, previously used for communication purposes, has shown a tendency to deteriorate and is being removed as a public safety precaution.

Work, which will not interrupt electrical service, will be done from 2 to 8 a.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

"As a result of this work, at various times between approximately 6:30 and 9:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol will need to run rolling traffic breaks on portions of Highway 92," officials said in an announcement.

Streets where traffic disruptions are expected include Lincoln Centre Drive, Foster City Boulevard, Marsh Drive, and Vintage Park Drive.