Traffic reopens in both directions on I-580 in Oakland as police respond to situation

SkyFox helicopter flew above I-580 in Oakland during Monday evening's commute where a large police response affected traffic for more than an hour.

KTVU has learned a person possibly in distress was involved. A spokesperson from Oakland police said a male, seen in social media posts standing atop a pedestrian overpass, jumped and was receiving medical care at an area hospital.

All east and westbound lanes were shutdown west of CA-13, just east of High Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Motorists on Twitter described a "bumper to bumper" traffic situation.

As of 6:15 p.m., all eastbound lanes were open. Westbound lane four remained blocked.

California Highway Patrol assisted Oakland Police Department with the situation.

Motorists were advised to use I-880 as an alternate route. Some drivers in the standstill were seen from above putting their cars in reverse to get out of the jam.

AC Transit bus 57 was impacted. The bus had to detour in both directions and did not make some stops.