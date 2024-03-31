Traffic stop results in trafficking conviction of San Francisco man

article

A San Francisco man was sentenced to five years in prison for dealing in firearms after being pulled over for not having a license plate a couple of years ago.

In addition to his five-year sentence, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Back on June 1, 2022, (now) 45-year-old Rondell Cramer was driving in Fairfield in a car without a license plate. Authorities pulled him over and soon learned he was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.

A search of his car turned up a Glock 9 mm firearm, a bill of sale for another firearm, and stolen items, many of which still had their antitheft tags on them.

A search through his phone revealed Cramer was buying guns in Arizona under a fake name and then selling them in California. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Cramer had been trafficking since at least August 2020.

Because Cramer is a six-time convict, he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

Cramer was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.