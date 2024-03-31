SFPD raise reward to $250K for info leading to arrest, conviction in 2022 homicide

article

San Francisco police are offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of two young men in a park in the city in 2022.

The reward has more than doubled since March last year when it stood at $100,000.

In the afternoon of April 3, 2022, a shooting occurred near the Alice Chalmers Playground that wounded two and killed Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Next Wednesday will mark the second anniversary of the killings.

Anyone with information regarding the case may contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-9069, call its 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or send a text message to 847411 and begin the text message with SFPD.