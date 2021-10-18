Train carrying corrosive acid derails at Port of Oakland

A freight train carrying a corrosive chemical derailed at the Port of Oakland on Monday for unknown reasons, officials said.

Six cars of a Union Pacific train derailed at the company's yard at the port at about 10:30 a.m., a company spokeswoman said.

Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said four of the cars were carrying sulfuric acid, but none of it leaked.

"We have actually made entry into the hot zone and assessed the damage to the cars, and we are happy to report that there are currently no leaks," Freeman said.

The two other cars were empty but previously carried petroleum product, he said.

A hazmat team was called to the area as a precaution. About 40 Oakland firefighters were working with Union Pacific specialists to determine how to upright the derailed cars and what to do with the sulfuric acid, which is a liquid.

"It is non-flammable," Freeman said. "It is not a hazard unless it comes contact with water. It is an irritant, could burn the skin."

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Authorities also said no injuries were reported.