Train crushes BMW after driver allegedly goes around downed arm in Oakland

A man was rushed to the hospital after an Amtrak train slammed into his BMW in Oakland on Friday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The train was headed northbound and the BMW was heading up 29th Avenue. The train conductor told police that the BMW driver went around the arm that was lowered down to warn drivers of the train.

The man was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters before he was taken to the hospital. Police say that the driver is expected to survive.