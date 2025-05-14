Transamerica Pyramid's rediscovered time capsule opened

A new exhibit has been unveiled at a San Francisco landmark. A time capsule from the Transamerica Pyramid from some 50 years ago has been unearthed from 6-feet underground.

The time capsule exhibition at 600 Montgomery Street commemorates the long-lost artifact originally placed below the historic Bank Exchange Saloon in 1974. What lies inside is reflective of the building's controversial nature when it was conceived and eventually built.

There are front pages of newspapers, fliers protesting the building's construction, vintage advertisements and handwritten letters, both for and against, the construction of the Transamerica Pyramid. In addition, Polaroid photos and the original recipe for the Pisco Punch cocktail are included. The cocktail actually dates back to the 1830s, was popular during the Gold Rush, and was served at the Bank Exchange and Billiard Saloon, where the Transamerica Pyramid now stands.

Last year, we reported on the pyramid's extensive and costly renovation. The time capsule had been long forgotten, but during the renovations was rediscovered.

Speaking at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie called the historic building a symbol of growth and ambition.

He called it, "A marker of a city that believed in its future. Through moments of prosperity and periods of challenge the Pyramid has remained. I see it now, not just as a symbol of bold design, but of resilience for this neighborhood and for our city."

According to a press release for the event, John Krizek, the 93-year-old "visionary" behind the time capsule, who was also an original spokesperson for the Transamerica Company, was in conversation with others at the event.

This time capsule unveiling is part of the Transamerica Pyramid Center's cultural activation following the $1 billion renovation project.

The exhibit at the Annex at Transamerica Pyramid Center opens to the public this Sunday, May 18. The exhibit's hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

