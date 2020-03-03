Travel companion of existing patient is Florida's third apparent COVID-19 case

The friend of one of the state’s two existing COVID-19 cases has now tested presumptively positive for the virus, making her the state’s likely newest coronavirus case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new case this morning, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to three – all of whom are in the Tampa Bay Area.

Sunday, the governor identified a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s as one of the first two cases. She had recently returned – via Tampa International Airport – from northern Italy, the site of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the governor's office says the woman’s traveling companion has tested presumptively positive for the virus. That means a local test has produced a positive result, but the CDC in Atlanta must still confirm the results.

No other details were immediately available, including her condition or location.

The other case announced Sunday was a Manatee County man in his 60s who had not recently traveled. Officials were still uncertain how he contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old New York man who has been diagnosed with the virus recently traveled to Miami, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. There are no known cases in the Miami area right now, however.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. Reported symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, though some have been severe and even fatal. Symptoms could appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, says the CDC.

LINK: Who should be tested for coronavirus and what you need to know