Traveling to the UK? You'll need this document to enter the country

The Brief U.S. citizens now need an Electronic Travel Authorization to visit the U.K. The digital document serves as a "pre-clearance for travel," embassy officials said. London is a popular destination for Bay Area travelers.



Bay Area residents planning an upcoming trip to the United Kingdom should know about a new travel requirement that grants entry into the country.

What we know:

The new rules went into effect last month and require visitors to England, or those transiting through border control checkpoints at Britain’s airports, to possess a digital document known as an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

People with a U.K. visa or those with legal residency in the country or in the Republic of Ireland are not required to have the entry authorization.

Those with dual citizenship, either British or Irish, are also exempt, as well as those who have been granted permission to live, work or study in England.

"Other nationalities that ordinarily require a visa to visit the UK will continue to do so and should not obtain an ETA," according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in the United Kingdom.

The ETA serves as a "pre-clearance for travel," the embassy said, adding, "This change is part of the UK’s move towards a digital border system."

Local perspective:

London is a popular destination for Bay Area travelers.

At San Francisco International Airport, the British capital was the second most popular international destination last year.

By the numbers:

Almost 15,000 travelers flew out of SFO bound for London, according to airport figures.

How to apply

Travelers can obtain an ETA by applying online or through the UK ETA app.

The cost is $12.75 and is required for travelers of all ages.

The authorization is valid for two years or until your passport expires, whichever is shorter.

Visitors will still need a valid passport as part of their international travel.

An Electronic Travel Authorization allows for up to a 6-month visit to the U.K.

Applications typically take three working days to process, though embassy officials warned, occasionally, it could take longer.

The ETA requirement went into effect on Jan. 8.

For more information and to apply for an ETA, click here.