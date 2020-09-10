Trick-or-treating will look 'very different' this year in California, health official says

article

The summer season is quickly coming to an end— which means fall is almost here.

The arrival of fall signals the start of holiday celebrations and many of them tend to draw people together. But with the coronavirus pandemic sticking around, people will have to change the way they celebrate.

"There is no doubt we're going to have a very different holiday season," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Ghaly. "Preparing our communities, being thoughtful about the recommendations, being cognizant of the level of transmission are all things we need to have in place."

He said the state is working with local partners to develop guidance on how to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

As for Halloween, Ghaly never said whether trick-or-treating was canceled this year, but said it won't look the same.

"It may, in fact, be the safest thing not to do it the way we've done in the past or at all. I think we are working hard to come up with good, clear, and consistent guidance while recognizing the important role that Halloween and other events play, not just in our memories and creating memories for our children, but this idea of our entire community," Ghaly said.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Wednesday announced a ban on door-to-door trick-or-treating, but later reversed course and said the activity was not recommended.

