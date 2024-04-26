Expand / Collapse search

Trio arrested in East Bay robbery spree

Published  April 26, 2024 2:10pm PDT
Hayward
A surveillance camera captured images of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the East Bay.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects have been arrested in nearly a dozen armed robberies across the Bay Area.

The arrests stem from a coordinated effort between federal agencies, including the FBI and US Marshals, and local law enforcement agencies, such as the Hayward Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The crimes occurred over a seven-month period, from August 2023 through February 2024, authorities said.

Seven of the robberies took place in Hayward, with one each in Livermore, Fremont, San Leandro, and Castro Valley.

SEE ALSO: NorCal grandparents allegedly kidnap 6-year-old to Peru

During each robbery, at least one of the suspects brandished firearms. In some instances, the suspects would move customers to other areas of the business and force employees to surrender cash from registers or safes at gunpoint.

The suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Oakland resident Jaray Washington; 24-year-old Oakland resident Cameron Watkins; and 26-year-old Concord resident Deante Hunt.