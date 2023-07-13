Triple digit heat to roast the Bay Area this weekend

The Bay Area is bracing for intense heat with forecasters predicting hot temperatures that will persist for several days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the region, cautioning residents about the potential dangers of the sizzling heat. The warning will be in effect from Saturday through Sunday.

Meteorologists have identified the inland areas as the ones of greatest concern, where temperatures could soar up to 110 degrees. The period between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. is expected to be the hottest part of the day.

In a social media post, the NWS advised people to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon, and never leave individuals or pets in locked vehicles.

Nighttime temperatures are projected to dip into the 50s and 60s, although higher terrain will maintain temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson provided a timeline for the upcoming days in the Bay Area. He noted that Thursday serves as a transition day with gradual temperature increases, while Friday marks the onset of the heat that will continue into the weekend. Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, with Sunday following suit.