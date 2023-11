A truck is fully submerged in the Oakland Estuary on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to a boat ramp area. A witness who said she regularly fishes in the area and lives nearby told KTVU she did not think anyone was inside the vehicle, something later confirmed by fire officials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Submerged truck in the Oakland Estuary.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.