Truck on fire brings Bay Bridge traffic to a standstill
SAN FRANCISCO - A truck on fire stopped all lanes of traffic during Thursday's rush-hour commute on the westbound side of the Bay Bridge span.
As of 9 a.m., no drivers were getting into San Francisco from Oakland.
The San Francisco Fire Department is reporting heavy smoke from propane tanks.
Video at the scene showed a fire boat down below the bridge trying to douse the truck.
The California Highway Patrol noted there were no injuries.