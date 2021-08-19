Expand / Collapse search

Truck on fire brings Bay Bridge traffic to a standstill

Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Truck on fire on Bay Bridge, heavy smoke

A truck fire stopped all traffic on the Bay Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO - A truck on fire stopped all lanes of traffic during Thursday's rush-hour commute on the westbound side of the Bay Bridge span. 

As of 9 a.m.,  no drivers were getting into San Francisco from Oakland. 

The San Francisco Fire Department is reporting heavy smoke from propane tanks.

Video at the scene showed a fire boat down below the bridge trying to douse the truck.

The California Highway Patrol noted there were no injuries. 