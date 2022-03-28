Solo crash in Concord takes down power line

An early Monday morning crash involving a power pole shut down a stretch of Monument Blvd in both directions.

Concord police said a truck hit a power pole at the intersection of Monument Blvd and Virgina Lane, causing power to go out in the area.

A truck took out a power line on Monument Blvd early Monday, according to Concord police.

PG&E was called to restore power, and officials said to expect delays in the morning commute.

Officials did not give information about the driver or passengers involved in the crash.

