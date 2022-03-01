Teen fatally struck on bike in Concord identified as newcomer to US

A teen who was struck and killed by several vehicles while riding his bicycle from his Concord school has been identified as a recent immigrant from El Salvador.

Jose Castillo, a student at Mount Diablo High School, was killed at the intersection of Clayton Street and Galindo Road.

Video showed multiple cars were involved in the crash, including a tree trimming truck.

"It’s a difficult time," said Principal Lorne Barbosa. "We’re still coming out of the pandemic and there’s already been a lot of loss for our students, for our families."

A gofundme page was set up to raise money to return Castillo's body to his family in El Salvador. A tearful video of Castillo's mother mourning the loss of her son was posted on the page.

Castillo just moved from El Salvador a few months ago and started school in January. He lived with his aunt, uncle and cousin, and was starting to learn English.

MDHS has arranged for school counseling for students who are grieving.

Police arrested one driver for vehicular manslaughter.

A memorial with candles and flowers stands near the area Castillo's crumpled bike was found.