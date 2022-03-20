Fatal I-80 crash caused by wrong-way driver

The California Highway Patrol has reopened eastbound Interstate 80 following a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The crash occurred at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday near the Carquinez bridge in Crockett, causing the freeway to be shut down for four hours, according to officials.

A driver in a Honda SUV was going the wrong way allegedly into eastbound lanes, and collided head on with a Tesla.

Moments later, a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound collided into the crashed vehicles.

The Honda and Tesla became fully engulfed in flames, CHP said. The drivers of both the Honda and Tesla sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

It is undetermined if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to investigators.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision, the wrong way vehicle prior to the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.

