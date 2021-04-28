Truckers fall under California gig economy law, court says

article

A federal appeals court says California's gig economy law applies to some 70,000 truck drivers who can be classified as employees of companies that hire them instead of independent contractors.

The move gives truckers a right to overtime, sick pay or other benefits.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Wednesday overturned a ruling last year by a federal judge that said federal interstate transportation law pre-empted the state law.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters calls the ruling "a massive victory."

The California Trucking Association, which sued over the state law, says it will continue its legal fight.