Trump continues to build out cabinet

article

President-elect Donald Trump continued to build out his cabinet on Monday with a string of nominations. While not formally announced, Florida Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be nominated as Trump's Secretary of State.

"What we’re seeing is an administration that is flexing its muscles after a decisive victory in the election," said St. Mary's College Provost and political analyst Corey Cook.

Late Monday, Florida Senator Rick Scott took to X to congratulate Rubio, posting, "I’m thrilled for my friend, Florida colleague, and our next Secretary of State @marcorubio! He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage!"

Trump’s inner circle began to take shape just hours after he won the election. It was kickstarted with his pick of Susie Wiles, his then campaign co-chair, tapped to be his chief of staff.

On Monday, Trump moved on to a slew of other appointments.

Ex-acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan was selected to serve as Trump’s ‘border czar’. Homan is now tasked with delivering on the president-elect's promise to carry out the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history.

"We’re seeing obviously, already a lot of immigration hardliners be announced," said Cook.

Joining Homan, a familiar face from the previous Trump administration, Stephen Miller, who was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Miller, a longtime advisor and speechwriter, is also considered an immigration hardliner.

"I think that we’re immediately going to see a termination of DACA, which is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals," said Bill Hing, USF Professor of Law and Migration.

For UN Ambassador, the president-elect nominated New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who vigorously defended Trump during his impeachment trial. Stefanik, a staunch supporter of Israel, has criticized some of the U.N.'s stances on the war in the Middle East.



"I think the president is going forward, with clearly who he thinks will move his agenda forward rapidly," said Cook.

To lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Trump opted for former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin. Zeldin told Fox News on Monday that his priorities would be pursuing US energy dominance and bringing back American jobs to the auto industry.



"I think it indicates that this isn’t a policy area that the president-elect has a particular interest in," said Cook. "This is someone who is going to prioritize deregulation, and did that in his career in Congress."

Reports are also now circulating that Donald Trump plans to pick Congressman Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. Waltz, a three-term GOP Congressman from East-Central Florida is expected to be formally announced by Trump soon.