TSA releases new details about 3 agents at SJ airport infected with coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration released information to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday about the three officers at Mineta San Jose International Airport who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The three agents worked p.m. shifts at checkpoint B in the airport's Terminal B during their most recent days at work, according to the TSA.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The three agents last worked Feb. 21, Feb. 26 and March 2, respectively, and two were stationed at the checkpoint's X-ray machines, scanning luggage and performing patdowns as needed.

The third agent spent their shift as a travel document checker and screened entrants at the checkpoint's known crew member access point.

"TSA continues to monitor the situation involving three of our officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport and have recently tested positive for (coronavirus)," the TSA said in a statement.

Advertisement

The agency did not confirm how many agents and air passengers may have been exposed to the virus during their shifts. Airport officials said Thursday that janitorial staff will increase deep cleanings to daily in an effort to stop the virus' spread. The airport also plans to expand training for its janitorial staff.

Santa Clara County public health officials have, as of Wednesday night, confirmed 48 positive coronavirus cases in the county, including the Bay Area's only death so far due to the virus.