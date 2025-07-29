Tsunami advisory issued for Bay Area, California coast after Russia earthquake

The Brief Several earthquakes struck Russia, according to the USGS, ranging from 5.2 to 8.8 in magnitude. A tsunami advisory, upgraded from a tsunami watch, is in effect from Chignik Bay, Alaska to the California-Mexico border. The National Weather Service warned of possible flooding in coastal regions along the San Francisco and San Pablo Bays.



The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for the California coast Tuesday night following a series of large earthquakes in Russia.

The tsunami advisory is in effect from the British Columbia-Alaska border to the California-Mexico border.

The advisory was upgraded around 6:40 p.m. from a tsunami watch issued earlier in the evening.

"People along the coast should stay alert for further updates," the National Weather Service said on X.

The National Weather Service said tsunami activity could arrive as early as 12:15 a.m. for the Monterey coastline and 12:40 a.m. for San Francisco.

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:24 p.m. off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

The magnitude was upgraded several times in the hours after the earthquake hit.

The earthquake had a depth of 46 miles, officials said.

A tsunami warning, a higher alert than a tsunami advisory, is in effect in Hawaii and Attu, Alaska to the Samalga Pass.

A tsunami advisory was issued for the Samalga Pass to Chignik Bay, Alaska.

What is a tsunami advisory?

A tsunami advisory is the second-highest alert, under a warning, according to the NWS.

An advisory is when the NWS urges residents to take action.

"A tsunami with potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is expected or occurring," the NWS says. "There may be flooding of beach and harbor areas. Stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways. Follow instructions from local officials."

A tsunami watch is the second-lowest safety alert, according to the NWS.

The weather agency defines a tsunami watch as: "A distant earthquake has occurred. A tsunami is possible. Stay tuned for more information. Be prepared to take action if necessary."

A tsunami warning, the highest alert, is issued when officials say "dangerous coastal flooding" and "powerful currents" are possible.

"A tsunami that may cause widespread flooding is expected or occurring. Dangerous coastal flooding and powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours or days after initial arrival," the NWS says.

What Bay Area officials are saying

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said Tuesday evening that strong, dangerous currents are expected to impact San Francisco beaches, harbors and marina docks.

"San Francisco's public safety agencies are working together to evaluate whether the evacuation of shoreline areas is necessary, and will send out additional alerts as soon as possible," the department said.

In San Mateo County, officials said tsunami heights are expected to reach less than 1-foot. Officials are urging residents to avoid coastal areas as a precaution, but are not suggesting residents to evacuate.

California State Sen. Mike McGuire said on X that the state is monitoring the tsunami advisory.

Tsunami arrives in Japan

One-foot tsunami waves hit Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, a large northern island off of Japan, the Associated Press reported.

Tsunami waves also hit Severo-Kurilsk, a settlement on Russia’s Kuril Islands, according to the local governor.



