T&T Supermarket: Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain opens in San Francisco

The Brief Canada's largest Asian grocery chain, T&T Supermarket, opened the doors on Thursday morning to its new location in San Francisco on Geary Boulevard. Inside the 50,000-square-foot space, store shelves and counters were stocked with fresh produce, fish, lobster, and crabs. The building had sat vacant for years before the grocery chain took over the property.



Canada's largest Asian grocery chain, T&T Supermarket, opened the doors on Thursday morning to its new location in San Francisco, the second such megastore in the Bay Area.

Famous for wantons, crepes

Why you should care:

Long lines began forming hours before the scheduled 9 a.m. opening at the supermarket at 2675 Geary Boulevard near Masonic Avenue, with crowds traveling from across San Francisco and from as far away as Concord to be among the first inside.

"I'm excited to have a T&T Canadian-style store come open here in San Francisco," customer Albert said while waiting in line. "They are famous for their wontons and their crepes, so it's definitely a must-try."

Inside the 50,000-square-foot space, store shelves and counters were stocked with fresh produce like Dragon fruit and Mino melons, fish, lobster, and crabs. The building had sat vacant for years before the grocery chain took over the property.

FILE ART - An employee stocks the shelves inside a T&T Supermarket.

Fast permitting

Dig deeper:

About a month prior to the grand opening, store CEO Tina Lee – the daughter of company founders – gave San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie an advance tour of the location. Lee noted that San Francisco provided the fastest permitting process of any location the company has launched in the United States.

Customer Carissa Fei said she came early for the merchandise and variety.

"I like going to grand openings, there's a lot of great deals," Fei said. "And T&T delivers a lot of fresh foods and all sorts of different things. Like, this one has a cafe even."

Asian culture

The Geary Boulevard site is T&T's second store in the Bay Area, following the opening of a 55,000-square-foot South Bay location in San Jose in June. It represents the company's fourth overall store in the United States.

Founded in Vancouver in 1993 by Cindy and Jack Lee, the company now operates 38 supermarket locations across Canada, according to the company.

The company noted that back then, "buying Asian groceries was not that easy."

That's why the aim of the supermarket, the company stated, is to provide food that helps Asian families "connect with their past and build cultural traditions in their lives outside of Asia."

T&T Supermarket CEO Cindy Lee at the grand opening of the San Francisco store. Nov. 5, 2026

FILE ART - Employees and customers inside a T&T Supermarket.