Two additional arrests in East Bay home invasion robberies

Police made two additional arrests in a string of home invasion robberies in the East Bay, authorities announced on Friday.

The robberies happened between late Oct. and November in Lafayette, Oakland, and Benicia, according to the investigation.

Officers arrested, Joseph Wells, 22, and Adama Diop, 20, both of Fairfield on Thursday in connection to two home-invasion robberies in Lafayette.

Investigators said a tip from the public led them to a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield where they located the suspects.

Police said they also seized guns and numerous items believed to be stolen during the home invasions.

"This is a crime when we talk about your home...that's your private protected space where you raise your family and when that's invaded it's very impactful for people," Lafayette Police Chief Ben Alldritt said.

The Lafayette robberies took place on Halloween night and on Nov. 26.

In the Halloween night home invasion on Martino Drive, three men wearing hospital masks, entered through an open garage door and pistol-whipped a 65-year-old resident.

In the November incident on Crestmoor Drive, the intruders barged in, tied up the homeowner and his wife and ransacked their home. They also stole their BMW and dumped it in the Oakland Hills.

On Friday, police said they made two more arrests in connection with the crimes, 24-year-old Immanuel Wells of Vallejo and 21-year-old Mayaebone Tanyao of Fairfield.

Investigators believe the four suspects are tied to additional robberies in Oakland and Benicia.

Law enforcement agencies developed leads and found similarities among all four home invasion robberies, police said.

Police said the robbery on Halloween delayed the response to a noisy Halloween party in Orinda where five people were fatally shot.

"The arrest of these home invasion robbery suspects is the result of good police work," said Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston. "It was a combination of following up on leads, a critical tip from a citizen who reported something suspicious."

The arrests come after a packed community meeting on safety Wednesday night where residents aired their concerns.