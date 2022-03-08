Two arrested in San Francisco after toddler found with loaded gun in backpack

article

Authorities announced the arrest of a "known gang member" and his girlfriend in San Francisco after a loaded gun was found in a backpack the suspects' 18-month-old child was wearing.

San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani shared details of the arrest on Twitter Monday night. Vaswani said investigators were conducting a search warrant at the home of Ellis McGhee, 36, who authorities allege is part of gang.

Investigators observed McGhee leaving a movie theater with his girlfriend, Shales Hogan, 26, and 18-month-old child.

McGhee was detained by police without incident.

When authorities searched the backpack that the toddler was wearing, they discovered a fully-loaded Glock handgun with a 30 round magazine inside.

Advertisement

Hogan was also arrested. Both adults were booked on multiple felonies, including child endangerment, authorities said.