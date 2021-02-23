Two Bay Area counties move into less restrictive red tier

article

Five counties were allowed to move into the less restrictive red tier on Tuesday, including two in the Bay Area, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Humboldt, Marin, San Mateo, Shasta, and Yolo counties moved from the purple tier to red; Marin and San Mateo counties are in the Bay Area.

The news was welcome to many business owners, including at the Chick N Coop restaurant in Daly City.

"It'd be better if we open at least 25%. That'd be much better," owner Angelo Koutoulas said on Monday.

According to the state's red tier guidelines, restaurants would be allowed to open to 25% capacity or 100 people.

Retail and shopping centers could open at 50% capacity with restrictions.

Museums and aquariums could open to 25% capacity, as well as movie theaters.

Gyms and fitness centers would be allowed to reach 10% capacity.

In addition, Marin and Shasta counties were moved due to the blueprint’s Health Equity Metric.

One county, Trinity, moved to a more restrictive tier, from orange to red.

San Francisco also has seen a decrease in case numbers but it could take longer to move to the red tier.

As of Tuesday, 47 counties still remain in the purple tier, nine in the red and two in orange.