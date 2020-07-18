Two commercial burglaries in Petaluma under police investigation

article

Police in Petaluma are investigating two commercial burglaries that occurred recently.

Officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded Thursday at 9:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North on a report of a burglary.

Police said the suspect smashed a front door window, gained access to the business and stole cash.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store and was seen wearing a vest or jacket with an animal figure on the back.

Police are also investigating another commercial burglary that occurred the next morning at 4:39 a.m. in the 400 block of North McDowell Boulevard.

In that burglary, a window was smashed, and the suspect took cash from the business.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police at (707) 778-4372.