Two commercial burglaries in Petaluma under police investigation
PETALUMA, Calif. - Police in Petaluma are investigating two commercial burglaries that occurred recently.
Officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded Thursday at 9:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North on a report of a burglary.
Police said the suspect smashed a front door window, gained access to the business and stole cash.
The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store and was seen wearing a vest or jacket with an animal figure on the back.
Police are also investigating another commercial burglary that occurred the next morning at 4:39 a.m. in the 400 block of North McDowell Boulevard.
In that burglary, a window was smashed, and the suspect took cash from the business.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police at (707) 778-4372.