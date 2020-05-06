Two COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County on Wednesday is opening two new coronavirus testing sites for people who want to know if they have COVID-19.

One is at James Lick High school in East San Jose at 57 N White Road and the other is at Christopher High School in Gilroy at 850 Day Road.

The tests are by appointment only and you do have to meet certain requirements.

They can give 132 tests a day, and they're giving priority to people who work in health care facilities, followed by people who have COVID-19 symptoms, and then, healthcare workers and first responders.

But the tests are free, and you don't have to live in Santa Clara County to be tested.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The tests are provided by the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health and a private medical company called Optum Serve. The company is partnering with other local governments around the state, to open 80 different testing sites like this throughout California.

Advertisement

Testing will be by appointment only. Online appointments are available here. Phone registration is available for those without internet access or for those who require English interpretation at 888-634-1123.