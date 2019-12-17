Two dead in wrong-way crash in Pinole

article

(KTVU & wires) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 80 in Pinole early Tuesday morning, said California Highway Patrol.

The collision and subsequent investigation shut down multiple eastbound lanes of the roadway. A sigalert was issued just after midnight.

The incident was first reported at about 11:43 p.m. Monday, just west of Appian Way.

The CHP tells KTVU an air ambulance was called to the scene, but the two people were pronounced dead before the rescue helicopter arrived.

There is no estimated time of when all eastbound lanes will reopen, said CHP.

Tune to KTVU's 'Mornings on 2' and log into ktvu.com for updates.