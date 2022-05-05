Two found shot to death at Santa Rosa home

article

Two people were found shot dead at a home in Santa Rosa Thursday, officials said.

The San Rosa Police Department said the two victims were found with fatal gunshot wounds around 4:29 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Aston Avenue. A handgun was also located inside the home.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation, authorities said.

The victims' names are being withheld until their next of kin is notified.