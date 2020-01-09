Two gang members indicted in 2019 fatal shooting in SF's Fillmore District, authorities say

article

Two alleged gang members were indicted Thursday on federal charges in a fatal shooting near a community center in San Francisco's Fillmore District, authorities said.

San Francisco police collaborated with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office to bring homicide and weapons charges against Robert Manning & Jamare Coats for their involvement in a March 2019 homicide outside the Fillmore Heritage Center, said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

He said the two suspected assailants are convicted felons and documented gang members with a history of violence.

It's unclear if Manning and Coats will also face criminal charges at the state level. Chief Scott said as it stands, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office hasn't elected to file homicide charges against the suspects.