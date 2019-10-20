Two injured, one seriously, following head-on collision in Brentwood

article

Two people were injured, one of them seriously, following a head-on vehicle collision in Brentwood on Saturday night, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

The collision was reported at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Sellers Avenue and Church Road, Battalion Chief Jeff Burris said. One person needed to be extricated from a vehicle and was then airlifted to John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek. Another person was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Both vehicles were totaled, Burris said. The severity of injuries to the person transported via ground ambulance wasn't provided.