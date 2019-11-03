Two inmates facing murder charges escape from Monterey County jail

article

Two inmates in custody on murder charges escaped Sunday morning from the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Santos Fonseca, 21, was being held on two counts of murder and attempted robbery, with bail set at $2.25 million.

He was arrested for a June 2018 shooting in the parking lot of El Dorado Park in Salinas and another fatal shooting three days earlier.

Jonathan Salazar, 20, was arrested along with a 15-year-old male in July 2018 on charges stemming from a fatal October 2017 shooting in the 1500 block of Del Monte Avenue in Salinas.

The Monterey County Sheriff said they were investigating how the two men escaped, but could not comment further.

Anyone with information on the location of either man is asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831) 755-3722.

