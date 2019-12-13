Two men dead; Oakland police investigate possible murder-suicide

article

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two men were found dead Thursday evening following a standoff at a home in East Oakland.

About 6:30 p.m., Oakland police received reports of someone armed with a gun and threatening suicide inside a house in the 9400 block of Tanner Way.

When officers were able to enter the home, they found the two men dead, Oakland police said.

The men's identities have not been released and police did not release information on what led to the deaths.